The Indian cricket team is currently in the West Indies for its series in the Caribbean. They are set to play two Test matches, a three-match ODI series and five T20Is. The tour will kick off with a Test match at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. This will be the first game for the Indian cricket team since the World Test Championship final against Australia that concluded on June 11. The Rohit Sharma-led side is currently in Dominica preparing for the first Test against West Indies that will kick off on July 12.

While the Indian players are training ahead of the first Test, it gives the local cricketers of West Indies a chance to be a part of the sessions, help the Indian players and also utilize the opportunity for themselves.

On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on social media in which budding cricketers of West Indies could be seen taking autographs and clicking selfies with India batter Virat Kohli.

Watch the video here:

Precious souvenirs, priceless selfies and autographs in plenty ft. 'most favourite batter of all time' - Virat Kohli #TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/G2KN5Q5cAV — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2023

It is worth noting that India have dropped Cheteshwar Pujara for the two-match Test series against West Indies. The move has given rise to divided opinions.

Pujara has been dominating headlines after the veteran batter was dropped. Following a disappointing show at the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, he lost his spot in the team with youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad receiving maiden call-ups.

Advertisement

India's Test squad vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.