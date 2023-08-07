Team India faced a shocking two-wicket defeat against West Indies in the second ODI on Sunday. With this loss, the Hardik Pandya-led side has gone down 0-2 in the five-match series. Opting to bat first, Team India posted a total of 152/7. Later, West Indies comfortably chased down the target in just 18.5 overs as Nicholas Pooran scored 67 off 40 balls. In the match where the entire batting unit miserably failed, it was young Tilak Varma, who stood up for Team India and scored a half-century to take the visitors to a respectable total.

Tilak, who was making his second international appearance, expressed gratitude towards his Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma for showing faith in him. The 20-year-old batter also revealed that Rohit had once called him an "all-format" player.

"My inspiration has been Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma. I spend more time with Rohit bhai. In my first IPL, he had told me that Tilak you are an all-format cricketer. It boosted my confidence. His guidance has been massive for me," Tilak told reporters.

"Rohit Sharma has been a big support system to me. He always talk to me and tell me to enjoy the game. For me the turning point has been the IPL. The performance has helped me to play for India. Going forward I would like to continue it," he added.

Varma came to the crease in the fourth over after Shubman Gill was caught at third man off Alzarri Joseph and Suryakumar Yadav, playing his 50th T20I, was run out by a direct hit from Kyle Mayers to leave India on 18 for two.

Varma added 42 for the third wicket with Ishan Kishan before the opener was bowled by Romario Shepherd for 27.

Sanju Samson fell cheaply and after the dismissal of Varma, who hit five fours and one six in his 51, it was left to slipper Hardik Pandya with 24 from 18 balls to drag the Indians towards a half-decent target.

The West Indies bowlers kept it tight throughout with none of them conceding more than 29 runs, Shepherd, Joseph and Hosein picking up two wickets each.

India's total of 152 wasn't good enough as West Indies chased down the target with 2 wickets in hand.

(With AFP inputs)