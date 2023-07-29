India registered a comfortable five-wicket victory over West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on Thursday. Opting to bowl first, the visitors bundled out West Indies for 114 after Kuldeep Yadav took a four-wicket haul. Apart from him, Ravindra Jadeja also took three wickets. Later, Ishan Kishan smashed 52 off 46 balls as Team India completed the proceedings in 22.5 overs. Despite getting a win, the team management was criticised for not including Sanju Samson in the Playing XI.

Apart from this, skipper Rohit Sharma pushed himself down the batting-order and sent Ishan Kishan to open along with Shubman Gill. This selection made by the team left former India opener Wasim Jaffer confused and he stated that he expected Samson to get a place in the Playing XI.

"I thought they're looking at Ishan Kishan as a backup opener, as well as obviously the backup keeper, and then Sanju probably would bat in the middle order. I thought he'll get an opportunity first, so that's surprising," Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo.

"Who is that third opener? Probably Ruturaj Gaikwad but I don't know who, because Ruturaj has been picked in the Asian Games. Again, I don't know who that third opener is," he added.

Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been included in the ODI squad but he has also been named as India skipper in the upcoming Asian Games. The continental event will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 28-October 8.

The former Indian batter further expressed disappointment on the exclusion of all-rounder Axar Patel from the team for the first ODI against West Indies.

"I am a little surprised not seeing Sanju there, and I'm surprised at not seeing Axar Patel there, because I thought when Ravindra Jadeja wasn't available, he was really brilliant, with ball and bat. I feel going forward, India need to think about playing three spinners, because Jadeja and Axar can bat at 7 and 8, so I'm a little surprised, but I expected this," said Jaffer.