The Indian cricket team is currently in West Indies for its series in the Caribbean, starting with a Test match in July 12. India will be playing a series of two matches in the longest format before playing three ODIs. This will be followed with a T20I series of five matches. The first Test will take place at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. Before heading to the venue, India practised in Barbados where the local players helped them. Before leaving the place, the Indian players made sure they had something special for the local players and the fans in Barbados.

While the Indian players gave autographs and took selfies with the local players and fans, Mohammed Siraj could be seen gifting shoe and bat to the players.

Kind gestures

Autographs

Selfies

Dressing room meets#TeamIndia make it special for the local players and fans in Barbados #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/TaWmeqrNS6 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2023

It is worth noting that India have dropped Cheteshwar Pujara for the two-match Test series against West Indies. The move has given rise to divided opinions.

Pujara has been dominating headlines after the veteran batter was dropped. Following a disappointing show at the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, he lost his spot in the team with youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad receiving maiden call-ups.

India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.