Team India will be squaring off against West Indies in the fifth and final T20I on Sunday at Lauderhill in Florida. With India winning the fourth T20I by nine wickets on Saturday, the five-match series got levelled at 2-2 and the winner will be determined on Sunday. The Hardik Pandya-led side comfortably dominated West Indies in the fourth match as they chased down the target of 179 in just 17 overs. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (84*) and Shubman Gill (77) stitched an opening stand of 165 runs while Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav took three and two wickets respectively.

Here's what we think could be India's XI for the fifth T20I vs West Indies:

Yashasvi Jaiswal:The talented 21-year-old batter showed his true mettle during the fourth T20I as he played an unbeaten knock of 84* runs off just 51 balls. His knock helped Team India clinch a comfortable win and he bagged away the Player of the Match award.

Shubman Gill:The 23-year-old opener finally found his way back on track during the fourth match as he smashed 77 off 47 and played a crucial role in Team India's victory. He will definitely aim to repeat his heroics in the series decider on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav:The aggressive T20I batter showed his true mettle during the third T20I as he played a match-winning knock of 83 off just 44 balls. He did not get an opportunity to bat in the fourth match but will aim for a good innings in the fifth T20I.

Advertisement

Tilak Varma:The 20-year-old batter has been really impressive in the ongoing series as he scored a half-century in the second match, which was followed by 49* runs in the third match. He scored an unbeaten 7 on Saturday and will eye a bigger innings on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya:The India skipper once again failed to leave an impact as he conceded 14 runs in the one and only over that he bowled and went wicketless. Later, he did not get an opportunity to bat and will aim for redemption in the series decider.

Sanju Samson:Team India went ahead with the same team that featured in the third T20I and Sanju Samson was retained as the wicketkeeper. The wicketkeeper-batter did not get a chance to bat in both the matches but has got potential to play a good innings.

Axar Patel:The all-rounder took one wicket in the fourth T20I but turned out to be quite expensive as he leaked 39 runs in three overs. He will definitely look for an opportunity to deliver a strong performance in the fifth T20I.

Advertisement

Kuldeep Yadav:The left-arm wrist spinner once again stood up to the expectations of the fans and scalped two key wickets of West Indies in the same over. He will now aim to deliver a similar performance in the series finale.

Yuzvendra Chahal:The veteran leg-spinner took one wicket but ended up conceding 36 runs in his four-over spell. Chahal will look for a better performance on Sunday.

Mukesh Kumar:The 27-year-old pacer took one wicket and conceded 25 runs in three overs. There are chances that the management might go ahead with Umran Malik over Mukesh.

Arshdeep Singh:The 24-year-old pacer was the pick among the bowlers for India as he took a three-wicket haul. However, he also turned out to be expensive as he leaked 38 runs in four overs.