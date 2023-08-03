It was a perfect debut for Tilak Varma as the youngster pulled off a brilliant catch to dismiss Johnson Charles during the first T20I encounter between India and West Indies on Thursday. Charles miscued a shot off Kuldeep Yadav and the ball went miles up into the air. Tilak, who was stationed at deep mid-wicket, had a lot of ground to cover but he was able to pull it off and the catch became almost easy for him at the end. The effort stunned both fans and experts alike with all of his teammates congratulating him for the effort.

Twenty-year-old batter Tilak Varma was handed his India debut Thursday as the West Indies won the toss and chose to bat in the first of a five-match T20 series.

Seamer Mukesh Kumar, who debuted for India in the second Test last month and then played in the three-match ODI series, also earned his first T20 international cap.

India chose three spinners for the match at the Brian Lara Stadium, with Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal all included.

The tourists won the preceding two-Test series 1-0 before beating the West Indies 2-1 in the ODIs.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (capt), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.

(With AFP inputs)