India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli Eyes Ton On Milestone Appearance For India
IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live: Virat Kohli will have his eyes set on his 29th Test century when he resumes his innings on 87 on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test
2nd Test, Day 2 Live: Virat Kohli eyes ton on milestone appearance.© AFP
IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live: Virat Kohli will have his eyes set on his 29th Test century when he resumes his innings on 87 on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad. India scored 288 for four against West Indies at stumps on the opening day. Skipper Rohit Sharma (80 off 143 balls), Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74) and Virat Kohli (87 batting) struck half-centuries for the visitors after being sent into bat. Ravindra Jadeja (36 not out) gave Kohli company at the crease at close of play. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE updates of the Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies in Trinidad
2nd Test, India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2023, Jul 20, 2023
Day 1 | Stumps
WI
IND
288/4 (84.0)
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
West Indies won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.43
% chance to win
IND 76%
Draw 19%
WI 5%
Batsman
Virat Kohli
87* (161)
Ravindra Jadeja
36 (84)
Bowler
Jomel Warrican
55/1 (25)
Kraigg Brathwaite
1/0 (2)
- 18:06 (IST)IND vs WI Live: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Day of the second Test between India and West Indies. Virat Kohli will be eyeing a 29th Test ton and 76th in international cricket. You will get all the live updates here. Stay connected.
