IND vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live: Virat Kohli will have his eyes set on his 29th Test century when he resumes his innings on 87 on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad. India scored 288 for four against West Indies at stumps on the opening day. Skipper Rohit Sharma (80 off 143 balls), Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74) and Virat Kohli (87 batting) struck half-centuries for the visitors after being sent into bat. Ravindra Jadeja (36 not out) gave Kohli company at the crease at close of play. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the LIVE updates of the Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies in Trinidad