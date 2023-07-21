The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday shared important medical and fitness updates on five top players, who are currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The players include, fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, along with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. All five players are key elements in Indian cricket's scheme of things, especially with the World Cup being hosted by India later this year.



"Mr Jasprit Bumrah and Mr Prasidh Krishna: The two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games," the BCCI said in a release.

"Mr KL Rahul and Mr Shreyas Iyer: They have resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with their progress and will increase their intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days."

The release also mentioned that Pant, who suffered a horrific car crash last year, has started batting and keeping in the nets.

"Mr Rishabh Pant: He has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running," the BCCI said in a release.