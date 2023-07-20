Story ProgressBack to home
India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: India, West Indies Set For Historic 100th Test Duel
WI vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live:History will be made on Thursday, when India and West Indies take the field for the second Test at Port of Spain, as both sides will be playing their 100th Test against each other.
2nd Test, Day 1 Live: India and West Indies gear up for historic 100th Test.© AFP
WI vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live: It will be a historic occasion when India take the field against West Indies for the second Test at Port of Spain, as both sides will be playing their 100th Test against each other. India and West Indies cricket rivalry has spanned two eras. One, when WI was a formidable force in cricket and India was an underdog. And the other, which saw India rise as a cricketing superpower while WI lost the glory and prestige they enjoyed in the 70s and 80s. In all, they have played 99 Tests, including the first Test in Dominica last week. Out of these, India has won 23 Tests, WI has won 30. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of the second Test between West Indies and India from Trinidad
- 18:29 (IST)WI vs IND Live: Ashwin eyes milestone!!!While Kohli will be making his 500th appearance, Ravi Ashwin needs 14 more to reach 500 Test wickets.
- 18:26 (IST)WI vs IND Live: Focus on Kohli!For Virat Kohli, this will be a historic occasion too as he is set to play his 500th international match. He also needs 32 runs to go past Virender Sehwag's Test tally of 8586. Among Indians, only Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman have more Test runs.
- 18:23 (IST)WI vs IND Live: Historic day!India and West Indies will be playing their 100th Test against each other. In all, they have played 99 Tests. Out of these, India has won 23 Tests, WI has won 30, and India's win percentage is 23.23 per cent. 46 matches have been drawn.Can the Windies make a comeback this time?
- 18:09 (IST)WI vs IND Live: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies from Trinidad.Toss is less than an hour away. Stay Tuned!
