India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja met former West Indies batter Brian Lara during India's second ODI of the three-match series against West Indies. The all-rounder also shared a picture of his with the former cricketer and termed him a "legend". It is worth noting that Lara played 430 international matches for West Indies, scoring 11,953 Test runs and 10,405 ODI runs. He still holds the record of registering the highest individual score -- 400 not out -- in a Test innings. On the other hand, Jadeja holds an experience of 291 international games.

After Jadeja shared his picture with Lara on his Instagram status, his Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings also posted it on social media with the caption: "Big fan of your work!”.

Jadeja got ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies after sustaining an injury to his right knee. In his absence, Axar Patel was included in the team for the first two games. While Axar put up a decent performance in the first game, he returned a match-winning performance in the second with an unbeaten 64 off 35 balls that helped India chase down a stiff 312-run target against West Indies with two wickets in hand and as many balls to spare.

The win in the second ODI helped India gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series as they had already won the first game by a narrow margin of 3 runs. India and West Indies meet next for the third and final ODI at the same venue on Wednesday, July 27. Notably, Shikhar Dhawan is leading India as Rohit Sharma has been rested for the series.