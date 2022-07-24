India and West Indies played out a thriller in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday, and the contest saw Shikhar Dhawan-led side prevailing by 3 runs. India batted first and posted 308/7 in 50 overs, owing to a 97-run knock by Dhawan. Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill also hit fifties for the visitors. West Indies then put up a spirited fight with the bat as Kyle Mayers and Brandon King led the way. In the end, Mohammed Siraj held his nerve to help India win by 3 runs.

After the game ended, former West Indies captain Brian Lara paid a visit at the Queen's Park Oval, and he was seen interacting with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, and Shardul Thakur.

"Look who came visiting the #TeamIndia dressing room. The legendary Brian Charles Lara," tweeted BCCI.

Talking about the first ODI, after being put into bat, captain Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill gave India an excellent start, adding 119 runs for the first wicket. Dhawan was dismissed on 97 while Gill also scored a brilliant 64 on his return to the ODI team.

Shreyas Iyer also impressed with the bat, scoring 54 off 57 balls. Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel also played cameos of 27 and 21, respectively, as India ended on 308 for seven in 50 overs.

In reply, West Indies fell short by three runs as Mohammed Siraj's excellent last over gave India a 1-0 lead in the series. West Indies had got off to a bad start in the chase, losing the early wicket of Shai Hope. However, Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks steadied their ship, adding 117 runs for the second wicket.

Promoted

Mayers hit a brilliant 74 while Brooks scored 46. Both were dismissed by Shardul Thakur in quick succession. Brandon King also completed his fifty, and kept West Indies ticking in the chase. However, Yuvzvendra Chahal came up with a timely breakthrough to make the job tougher for the hosts.

Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd played unbeaten cameos of 32 and 39, respectively, but Siraj kept his composure in the final game to take India across the finishing line.