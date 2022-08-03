India skipper Rohit Sharma, who retired hurt while chasing a target of 165 during the third T20I of the five-match series against West Indies, at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Tuesday, said he is hopeful about recovering from the injury, as the team have few days before the next game. Rohit suffered a back spasm in the second over of the Indian batting innings, after which he had to return back to pavilion with only 11 runs in his kitty at that time.

"It's okay at the moment. We've got a few days till the next game, hopefully it should be okay (his injury). How we bowled in the middle overs was crucial. I thought we used the conditions well. Used the variations well. Was very clinical how we chased. When you watched from the outside, didn't feel a lot of risk was taken, was a lot of calmness in the middle," said Rohit in a post-match presentation.

"Surya batted brilliantly, good partnership there with Iyer. The pitch had something in it for the bowlers, not an easy target. Was important to pick the right shots, right balls on a ground like that," he added.

Earlier, after Rohit had retired hurt, the BCCI also took to Twitter to post an update on the Indian captain's condition.

"UPDATE: #TeamIndia captain Rohit Sharma has a back spasm. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress," tweeted BCCI.

Coming to the match, Team India chased down the target of 165 with one over and seven wickets in hand. Suryakumar Yadav was the star for India as his knock of 76 runs, took the visitors to victory and helped them gain a 2-1 lead in the ongoing T20I series.

Earlier, Kyle Mayers played a 73-run knock, which helped the hosts put up a strong total. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was pick among the bowlers for India as he scalped two wickets, including the key wicket of Mayers.

Both the teams will now be squaring off for the fourth T20I on August 6 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.