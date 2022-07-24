After opting to bat first, West Indies got off to a fantastic start as openers Kyle Mayers and Shai Hope put on 65 runs inside 10 overs and the duo were hitting the Indian pacers all around the park. However, it was Deepak Hooda, who came onto bowl in the 10th over, to end the partnership between Mayers and hope. The off-spinner dismissed the dangerous left-handed Mayers, who was looking set for a big one.

On the first ball of the 10th over, Hooda struck to dismiss Mayers. The ball held up a touch on the pitch and Mayers ended up checking his shot rather that fully going for it, and in the end, Hooda took a simple return catch.

In the second ODI, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl first. Avesh Khan was given his debut ODI cap and he was presented with the cap by skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

India had won the first ODI by 3 runs after Mohammed Siraj held his nerve in the final. India defended 308 in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

For India, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer had hit fifties.