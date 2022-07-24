Story ProgressBack to home
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Live Score: Team India Eye Series Win Against West Indies
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates: India eye series win as they face the West Indies in the second ODI at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.
2nd ODI Live: India eye series win, face West Indies in Port of Spain.© AFP
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI, Live Score Updates: India eye series win as they face the West Indies in the second ODI at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. India took a 1-0 lead after edging out the West Indies by three runs in the first ODI at the same venue on Friday. India's captain for the series, Shikhar Dhawan starred with a brilliant 97 while Shubman Gill also hit a brilliant fifty on his return to the ODI team. Shreyas Iyer also made the most of the opportunity given to him, scoring another fifty on his way to completing 1,000 runs in ODIs. West Indies, on the other hand, will look to take the series to the decider. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of 1st ODI Between India vs West Indies, Straight from Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad
2nd ODI, India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2022, Jul 24, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
WI
IND
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
% chance to win
IND 65%
WI 35%
- 17:26 (IST)IND vs WI Live: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs West Indies second ODI from the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.STAY TUNED FOR THE TOSS AND LIVE ACTION!
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC T20 Worldcup 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.