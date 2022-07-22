India will take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad later on Friday. Team India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, won the T20I, as well as the ODI series against England, earlier this month. While Rohit and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will miss the ODIs, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the entire tour. In Rohit's absence, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian team.

Rains are pretty common in the Caribbean at this time of the year, and there is a slight chance that there might be some showers during the first innings of the match.

The Indian team trained indoors on the eve of the first ODI as their outdoor session was cancelled.

Port of Spain, Trinidad Weather Forecast and Updates

As per Accuweather, there is a forecast of rain in the first half of the match. There might be an hour of rain during the first innings, and there is 42 per cent chance of precipitation.

The temperature will hover between 25 to 32 degree Celsius, with 8 per cent chance of thunderstorm. Also, 49 per cent of cloud cover is also expected around the Queen's Park Oval.

However, the weather is expected to be clear during the second innings, so we should get a result from this game despite some showers.

The humidity is going to be as high as 85 per cent, with the temperature hovering around 25 to 28 degree Celsius.

Looking at the forecast, both captains might opt to bowl, considering the overcast conditions in the first innings.