Right-handed batter Shubman Gill was looking in fine touch and he raced to his fifty in the first ODI against West Indies. The 22-year-old was looking in sublime touch, and the West Indies' bowlers had no answers to stop him. However, Gill's innings came to a premature end after he was found short at the non-striker's end, and Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran made a direct hit, and hence the right-hander had to walk back after scoring 64 runs.

Gill was run-out in the 18th over of the innings and the incident happened on the fourth ball of the over. Alzarri Joseph bowled a back of a length delivery and Gill raced across for a run. However, a lazy effort followed from the batter, which found him short of his crease.

Gill and Dhawan had put on 119 runs for the opening wicket. While the right-hander scored 64, Dhawan also missed out on his century as he departed after registering 97 runs.

India went on to stitch a total of 308 for seven in 50 overs.

In reply, West Indies fell short by three runs as Mohammed Siraj's excellent last over gave India a 1-0 lead in the series.

West Indies had got off to a bad start in the chase, losing the early wicket of Shai Hope.

However, Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks steadied their ship, adding 117 runs for the second wicket.

Mayers hit a brilliant 74 while Brooks scored 46. Both were dismissed by Shardul Thakur in quick succession.

Brandon King also completed his fifty, and kept West Indies ticking in the chase. However, Yuvzvendra Chahal came up with a timely breakthrough to make the job tougher for the hosts.

Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd played unbeaten cameos of 32 and 39, respectively, but Siraj kept his composure in the final game to take India across the finishing line.