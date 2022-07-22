Story ProgressBack to home
India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India would look to start the three-match ODI series against West Indies on a high. The focus would be on the fitness of Ravindra Jadeja as a day prior to the series, Dhawan said that the all-rounder has a bit of a niggle. India recently defeated England 2-1, while West Indies lost to Bangladesh. India are without the regulars such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah. It would be interesting to see how Team India goes about the proceedings against West Indies. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the 1st ODI Between India vs West Indies, Straight from Queens' Park Oval, Trinidad
1st ODI, India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2022, Jul 22, 2022
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
- 18:17 (IST)India vs West Indies, Live: Who Will Join Dhawan As Opener?Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan are available for the second opening slot, accompanying stand-in India skipper Shikhar Dhawan. It will be interesting to see who gets the opportunity to open the batting for India. For a detailed anlaysis on India's predicted XI. GO HERE
- 18:09 (IST)India vs West Indies, Live: Hello Guys!Hello everyone, welcome to this space. India start their three-match ODI series against West Indies today. You will get all the score and match updates of the first ODI here. Stay connected!
