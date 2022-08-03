All-rounder Hardik Pandya became first India men's player to scalp 50 wickets and score 500 runs in T20Is. Hardik achieved this feat during the third T20I against West Indies, at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Tuesday. He dismissed Brandon King after a fifty-run opening stand between him and Kyle Mayers to become the sixth India men's player to take 50 T20I wickets. Earlier in the second T20I, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had also completed his 50 T20I wickets.

With this feat, Hardik became the 11th men's and 30th overall player in the world to achieve this landmark. The only other Indian to achieve this rare feat in T20Is is Deepti Sharma, who currently has 65 T20I wickets and 521 runs.

Coming to the match, Team India chased down the target of 165 with one over to spare and seven wickets in hand. Suryakumar Yadav was the star for India with his knock of 76 runs, taking the visitors to victory, helping them gain a 2-1 lead in the ongoing T20I series.

"Obviously, I have enjoyed bowling whenever I have bowled. I have mentioned it earlier multiple times, that this was the reason that I felt I should take some time off so that my bowling comes in because I have realised that when I bowl, it gives a lot of balance to the side and confidence to the captain. Yes, I used to bowl before, I used to be a filler if someone is not bowling. I can proudly say that now I can bowl four overs as the third or fourth seamer. I can contribute as equally as I do with the bat," said Hardik in a post-match press conference.

"I am grateful, I have always thought that hardwork is the key to you making a comeback. No matter the hardships, you always rise through and you get what you deserve, if you do the hardwork. Last World Cup was different, this World Cup will be different. I have always maintained balance in my life, if I do well, I will smile and same reaction would be there even if I do not do well," he added.

Both the teams will now be squaring off for the fourth T20I on August 6 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.