West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

An Early Blow Motivates Me To Not Allow It Again: Virat Kohli Tells Viv Richards

Updated: 22 August 2019 12:21 IST

Virat Kohli said he doesn't mind getting hit and that too hard immediately after he takes guard as he feels it fires him up to have a go at the bowler.

Virat Kohli was chatting with Viv Richards in a video posted by the BCCI. © Twitter

Virat Kohli turned anchor as he interviewed the West Indies batting legend Viv Richards, during which the two prominent cricketers of their generations spoke on a fearless approach to bouncers in cricket. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the first part of the video on Twitter, saying: "Special: @imVkohli in conversation with @ivivianrichards (Part 1) King Kohli turns anchor and quizzes the Caribbean Master to understand his fearless mindset."

In the three minutes and 17 second video, Indian captain Virat Kohli said he doesn't mind getting hit and that too hard immediately after he takes guard as he feels it fires him up to have a go at the bowler.

The world number one Test batsman gave his views on the "chin music" that batsmen are often subjected to by fast bowlers, something that became quite a topic of discussion after Steve Smith was hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer during the second Ashes Test in London.

"I always feel it's better to get hit early on and know the feeling rather than always feeling you might get hit. I prefer getting early on and hard, it motivates me to not allow that to happen again," Kohli said.

"Just that pain to go through your body and be like 'Ok enough it's not happening again'," he added.

Richards also had his say on the matter, although his statement was nowhere close to being as flamboyant as Kohli's.

"It's all part of the game. It depends on how well you come back from these knocks. Before we had little guards around your ribs, you would take a hit and that's where you would feel and take a count but that's all part and parcel of the sport," he said.

Kohli spoke of his admiration for Richards, whose temperament, like the Indian, was considered aggressive.

"...the greatest inspiration to all of us batsmen, Sir Vivian Richards," said Kohli as he asked Richards about his journey.

The Caribbean legend highlighted the similarity between the two.

"I always felt I was good enough to be competing. I wanted to express myself in the best way that I can, I see that little similarity, that passion. There are times when folks would look at us in different ways and say wow, why so angry?" he said.

In what is the first part of a two-part interaction, Kohli asked Richards why he avoided the helmet despite the quality of fast bowling in that era.
 
"I believed that I'm the man. It may sound arrogant but I always felt that I was involved in the game that I knew. I backed myself every time. You even back yourself to get hurt, to take the knocks," Richards responded.

"The helmet I tried felt a little uncomfortable. I felt the maroon cap given to me, I was so proud to have that. My mindset was that I'm good enough to be here, if I get hurt it's god's will, I will survive," he added.

Kohli and the Indian team are currently touring the West Indies for a full series.

(With PTI inputs)

Highlights
  • Virat Kohli interviewed the West Indies batting legend Viv Richards
  • The two cricketers spoke on a fearless approach to bouncers
  • Kohli said an early blow fires him up to have a go at the bowler
