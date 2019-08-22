Yuvraj Singh Amazed As Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Flaunt Six-Pack Abs

Virat Kohli partied with the Indian team at Jolly Beach in Antigua on Wednesday, a day before India's first Test of the two-match series against the West Indies. Among all, Indian captain Virat Kohli and his go-to fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah stood out by flaunting their impressive six-pack abs. Besides many fans on social media, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh also heaped praise on the Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah for their fitness. "Sun soaking with @virat.kohli and the team," Jasprit Bumrah captioned a picture with skipper Virat Kohli on Instagram.

Yuvraj Singh commented on the post: "Oho fitness idol".

Photo Credit: Instagram

India are ranked number one in the ICC Test team rankings. They will start their World Test Championship campaign with the two-Test series against the West Indies.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, England and Australia have started their respective campaigns in the World Test Championship.

Sri Lanka claimed the top position in the World Test Championship points table with a six-wicket win over New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series.

Australia are currently second as they won the first Ashes Test against England, following which the second Test ended in a draw.

The first edition of the World Test Championship will see the teams -- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies -- fight for top honours across 71 Test matches in 27 series over the next two years.

Earlier on their month-long tour, India swept the three-match T20 International series and won the three-match One-day International series 2-1 as the opening match in Guyana was abandoned due to rain.