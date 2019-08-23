 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Anushka Sharma "Biggest Blessing In My Life" Apart From Cricket: Virat Kohli Tells Viv Richards

Updated: 23 August 2019 14:03 IST

Virat Kohli explained how his wife Anushka Sharma guides him "in the right direction".

Virat Kohli married actress Anushka Sharma in December 2017. © Instagram

Virat Kohli credited wife Anushka Sharma for his success yet again, this time in a video interview with West Indies legend Viv Richards. The BCCI released a three minutes and 50 seconds long video, part two of a formal chat between Virat Kohli and Viv Richards, in which the India captain explained how his wife Anushka Sharma guides him "in the right direction". Virat Kohli is currently leading the number one Test team in the Caribbean for a two-Test series, which started in Antigua on Thursday

"You are playing better than ever now, man. Some guys relish knowing that the person they enjoy being with for the rest of their lives, in the environment and doing what you are doing now, man. Some guys wouldn't have done as much. But it looks like you are really appreciating both sides of the coin," Richards said, referring to Kohli's married life.

"Actually, it's been the biggest blessing in my life apart from being blessed to play this sport. To find the right person. Because she is a professional herself, she totally understands my space. She guides me in the right direction," Kohli replied.

"The thing that I have learned from us being together is that if you are willing to do things which are right in your life, off the field, and doing the difficult things and standing by them, I think that creates your personality to go on the field and do the same thing," the Indian skipper added.

Earlier in the first part of the interview, the two prominent cricketers of their generations spoke about a fearless approach to bouncers in cricket. 

In the three minutes and 17 second video, Kohli said he doesn't mind getting hit and that too immediately after he takes guard as he feels it fires him up to have a go at the bowler.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards Cricket West Indies vs India, 1st Test West Indies vs India 2019
