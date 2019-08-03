 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Battle It Out For Massive T20I Record

Updated: 03 August 2019 11:23 IST

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will have an added incentive when India take on West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series on Saturday.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Battle It Out For Massive T20I Record
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have 20 half-centuries each in T20I cricket. © AFP

After the disappointment of World Cup 2019, the Indian cricket team will return to action on Saturday when it takes on West Indies in the first Twenty20 International of the three-match series in Lauderhill, Florida. The T20I series against the West Indies will be an opportunity for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to take the outright lead in the race for most half-centuries in the shortest format of the game. The star Indian duo are currently sit at the top of the list, tied on 20 half-centuries each, well ahead of third-placed Martin Guptill, who has 16 T20I fifties to his name.

However, while Virat Kohli has only taken 67 matches (62 innings) to score 20 half-centuries in the shortest format of the game, Rohit Sharma has achieved the same number in 94 matches (86 innings).

The next best Indian -- Shikhar Dhawan -- is far behind the pair, with nine half-centuries to his name in 50 matches (49 innings).

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might be on the brink of a big record but the pair have been in the news recently for off-field reasons. Post India's World Cup 2019 exit, many reports in the claimed all was not well between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

However, before India's departure for the West Indies series, captain Virat Kohli cleared the air and categorically denied any rumours of a rift between him and Rohit Sharma.

"In my opinion it's baffling to be honest. It's absolutely ridiculous to read such stuff that comes out. I have been to a few public events and the sentiment is 'aap log kya khele (you guys played so well)'," Kohli had said, reacting to the rift rumours.

"We are feeding off lies. We are overlooking facts. We are turning a blind eye to all the good things that has happened. We are creating fantasies and scenarios in our head and want to accept that this is the truth," he added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma West Indies vs India 2019 West Indies vs India, 1st T20I Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kohli, Rohit in race for outright lead in most T20I fifties list
  • Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have 20 fifties each in T20I cricket
  • India take on West Indies in the 1st T20I in Florida on Saturday
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Eager To "Move On" From India
Virat Kohli Eager To "Move On" From India's World Cup 2019 Disappointment
Virat Kohli A "Freak", Hasn
Virat Kohli A "Freak", Hasn't Had A Cheat Day In 2 Years, Says Former Conditioning Coach Shankar Basu
Watch: Virat Kohli Charms Fans With Autographs, Selfies Ahead Of 1st T20I vs West Indies
Watch: Virat Kohli Charms Fans With Autographs, Selfies Ahead Of 1st T20I vs West Indies
Cristiano Ronaldo Inspires Everyone, He Is On Another Level, Says Virat Kohli
Cristiano Ronaldo Inspires Everyone, He Is On Another Level, Says Virat Kohli
Steve Smith Overtakes Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar With 24th Test Century
Steve Smith Overtakes Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar With 24th Test Century
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.