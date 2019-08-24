 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

"Detox Your Ego": Virat Kohli's Choice Of Book Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy

Updated: 24 August 2019 11:32 IST

Despite registering a rare failure, Virat Kohli is still making headlines, not for his cricketing exploits but for his reading choice.

"Detox Your Ego": Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's choice of book has gone viral on social media. © Twitter

Virat Kohli might not have had the best of outings in the first innings of the ongoing opening Test between India and the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua but continues to make headlines. Despite registering a rare failure, the Indian skipper is still grabbing eyeballs, not for his cricketing exploits but for his reading choice. During India's innings, Virat Kohli was seen reading -- the book of his choice: "Detox Your Ego: Seven Easy Steps to Achieving Freedom, Happiness and Success in Your Life" by Steven Sylvester.

The picture quickly spread like wildfire on social media with fans coming in their numbers to have their say on their matter.

Virat Kohli was dismissed for nine in the first innings on Day 1, falling victim to West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel.

While Gabriel lacked Kemar Roach's persistent accuracy, his extra pace continued to challenge India's top order and brought him the reward of Virat Kohli's wicket when the champion batsman attempted to guide a lifting delivery through backward-point only for debutant Shamarh Brooks to take a tumbling catch at gully.

Half-centuries from Ajinkya Rahane (81) and Ravindra Jadeja (58) helped India post 297 in the first innings.

West Indies found themselves in heaps of trouble when a late burst by fast bowler Ishant Sharma earned him a five-wicket haul and saw the hosts being reduced to 189 for eight at the close of the second day.

Ishant Sharma ended the day with five for 42 off 12 overs, figures which were enhanced considerably in the final half-hour of a long day when he was single-handedly responsible for the home side losing three wickets for five runs to tilt a fairly even contest very much in favour of the tourists.

He dismissed Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Kemar Roach in the space of 13 deliveries to change the complexion of the West Indies innings from the relative comfort of 174 for five.

Captain Jason Holder will therefore only have Miguel Cummins and last man Shannon Gabriel potentially for company on the third morning with India pressing for what could be a significant first innings advantage.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Ishant Sharma Ishant Sharma West Indies vs India 2019 West Indies vs India, 1st Test Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli's reading choice goes viral on social media
  • Virat Kohli was seen reading during India's innings in the 1st Test
  • Virat Kohli was dismissed for nine in the first innings
Related Articles
Virender Sehwag Reveals One Sachin Tendulkar Record That No One, Including Virat Kohli, Can Break
Virender Sehwag Reveals One Sachin Tendulkar Record That No One, Including Virat Kohli, Can Break
Anushka Sharma "Biggest Blessing In My Life" Apart From Cricket: Virat Kohli Tells Viv Richards
Anushka Sharma "Biggest Blessing In My Life" Apart From Cricket: Virat Kohli Tells Viv Richards
"Not A Selfish Guy": Ajinkya Rahane Not Concerned About Missing Out On Hundred
"Not A Selfish Guy": Ajinkya Rahane Not Concerned About Missing Out On Hundred
West Indies vs India 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Ajinkya Rahane
West Indies vs India 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Ajinkya Rahane's 81 Takes India To 203/6 At Stumps On Day 1
An Early Blow Motivates Me To Not Allow It Again: Virat Kohli Tells Viv Richards
An Early Blow Motivates Me To Not Allow It Again: Virat Kohli Tells Viv Richards
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.