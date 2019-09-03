Shikhar Dhawan was not part of the Indian team that demolished the West Indies in the two-match Test series that concluded on Sunday. But the Indian cricketer seems to be making most of his time away from the game, honing his flute-playing skills. The India opener posted a video on his Instagram account of him playing a flute, triggering a wave of reactions from shell-shocked fans. While many were full of praise for Shikhar Dhawan and his talent on show, a few others questioned the authenticity of it.

Here is the video that everyone is talking about:

Users on Instagram came in their numbers to have their say.

"Absltly awsm.. Gabbar with flute.. deadly combination... aaj se paaji ko all rounder mn gina jayega," replied bipab_revolution.

"wah pajii tussi great ho cricket me bhi music me bhi," wrote anandsh10clicks.

Some even went to the extent of calling him Krishna.

"Krishna," wrote mr.prashanth_25.

However, not everyone believed in Shikhar Dhawan's flute-playing skills.

"Sir r u playing the flute??," asked sad_dam____.

"Is that really you?," wrote boseonthebass.

bighdey_nawab simply refused to believe that it was Shikhar Dhawan playing the flute: "You are not playing it , I am damn sure."

"Wow ??so amazing, sach me ya aese hi fak rahe ho," wrote shrivastava8851.

Shikhar Dhawan had a torrid time with the bat in the West Indies. He was part of the Indian team that routed the hosts in the T20I series as well as the ODI series. However, the left-hander failed to make an impression.

In the T20I series, Dhawan maneged a total of 27 runs in three matches at a dismal average of 9 and a strike-rate of 96.43.

He fared a little better in the ODI series but was still far from his best. The left-hander scored 38 runs in two innings at an average of 19 and a strike-rate of 19. He was not part of the Indian Test team that rolled over the West Indies without even breaking a sweat.