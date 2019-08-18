No Threat To Indian Cricket Team, Say Reports Quoting BCCI

The Indian cricket team is currently in the West Indies to play a full series. Earlier on Sunday, there were some media reports which stated that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had received an email of a possible attack on the Indian team. The report also stated that the PCB passed on the information to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, the BCCI denied any threat to the Indian cricket team, who are currently playing a three-day practice game against the West Indies A team in Antigua.

There was a hoax message which was spread on social media, indicating security threat to the team. However, a BCCI source told ANI that there was no threat to the team.

India have already won both T20I and ODI series against the West Indies. Both the teams will now compete in a two-match Test match series.

The first Test match between India and the West Indies will start from August 22.

(With ANI inputs)