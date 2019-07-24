 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

MS Dhoni's Jersey No. 7 May Not Be Worn In Tests, Says BCCI Official: Report

Updated: 24 July 2019 18:19 IST

MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket and with the World Test Championship using jersey numbers, his No. 7, while available, may not be used by any other player.

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014. © AFP

MS Dhoni, who retired from Test cricket in 2014, might not see any Indian player wear his jersey No. 7 when the No.1-ranked team begins its World Test Championship campaign against the West Indies with two-Test series, starting on August 22 in Antigua. According to news agency PTI, most of the Indian players will opt for their limited-overs jersey numbers. A senior BCCI official told PTI that there was "very little chance that any of the players will wear" MS Dhoni's jersey in Test cricket.

"Virat is expected to wear 18 while Rohit wears 45. Most of the players will wear their respective ODI and T20 numbers. Since MS is no longer playing Test cricket, jersey No.7 is available but there is very little chance that any of the players will wear it," the BCCI official told PTI.

"People relate jersey No. 7 with MS. The consignment of numbered jerseys will only arrive in Caribbean only after ODI series," he added.

Sachin Tendulkar's famous jersey No.10 has already been "unofficially retired" by the BCCI from white ball cricket after pacer Shardul Thakur wore it briefly and was heavily trolled on social media.

While no Indian players wears the No.10 jersey as a mark of respect for Tendulkar's stupendous achievements, there is a strong possibility that jersey No.7 worn by Dhoni in limited-overs will also not be used in the Test format.

While a jersey can't be retired officially, the BCCI may mull a move as Dhoni's stature in Indian cricket is such and they also have the Thakur trolling incident on the back of their minds.

Dhoni, who has been playing limited overs internationals since 2015, has taken a two-month sabbatical to serve the Parachute Regiment under the Territorial Army where he is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel.

The Ashes, starting August 1, will be the first bilateral under the World championship banner. It will also be the first such series where players will have jersey numbers.

The move by ICC is an effort to popularise the game and help fans connect better with the players.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014
  • He might not see any Indian player wear his jersey No. 7 in Tests
  • India will start the World Test Championship against the West Indies
Related Articles
Home Buyers
Home Buyers' Money Diverted To Rhiti Sports: Supreme Court
Krunal Pandya Explains What Makes MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Team
Krunal Pandya Explains What Makes MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Team's "Stand-Out" Players
David Lloyd Trolled For Response To MS Dhoni
David Lloyd Trolled For Response To MS Dhoni's Decision To Train With Army
MS Dhoni Gets Permission From Army Chief To Train With Territorial Army
MS Dhoni Gets Permission From Army Chief To Train With Territorial Army
Rishabh Pant To Be Groomed As India
Rishabh Pant To Be Groomed As India's Next Wicketkeeper-Batsman, Says Chief Selector MSK Prasad
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.