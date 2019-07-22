 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

This Youngster Came Very Close On Earning Test Spot, Reveals Chief Selector MSK Prasad

Updated: 22 July 2019 10:05 IST

Chief selector MSK Prasad also named three wicket-keeper batsmen India will be looking at in Test cricket for sometime.

This Youngster Came Very Close On Earning Test Spot, Reveals Chief Selector MSK Prasad
KS Bharat had notched up a century recently for India A. © Twitter

Chief selector MSK Prasad on Sunday named the squads for the West Indies tour, with many youngsters making a cut in the team, on the back of their prolific India A performances. But 25-year-old KS Bharat, who was in the fray on earning a Test call-up, missed out on the flight. However, chief selector MSK Prasad, impressed with KS Bharat's performances said he might be considered for some other series later in the year. Prasad also clarified Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha and KS Bharat are three wicket-keeper batsmen India will be looking at in Test cricket for sometime.

"We have taken the India A performances into consideration, the performances of Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer has been phenomenal and so is Navdeep Saini and also in the longer format it was KS Bharat, was very very close to getting selected," Prasad told reporters.

"We have an unwritten norm, that somebody, the established cricketer, when he gets injured, when he comes back, I think an opportunity should be given to him, so that's how we have given an opportunity to Wriddhiman Saha

"But I can tell that with the stellar performances that KS Bharat is doing, in India A, last three series he has got three centuries and he picked up about 50 dismissals, which is a fantastic thing and he was very, very close and these are Rishabh, KS and Wrdiddhiman Saha are three guys we will be looking at Test cricket for sometime," he added.

Bharat, has been in phenomenal form, scoring centuries for India A against Australia A, England Lions and Sri Lanka A, with the high score of 142 runs. He has also been effective with stumpings and catches from behind the stumps.

In the first-class cricket, he holds an average of 38.75 and has a triple century to his name. He has also scored eight centuries and twenty half-centuries in this format.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article West Indies West Indies Cricket Team India India Cricket Team West Indies vs India 2019 Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha Wriddhiman Saha Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Prasad also named three wicket-keeper batsmen India will be looking at
  • KS Bharat had notched up a century recently for India A
  • He has also been effective with stumpings
Related Articles
"No Bias": Chief Selector MSK Prasad Speaks On Ambati Rayudu
"No Bias": Chief Selector MSK Prasad Speaks On Ambati Rayudu's World Cup Omission
Rishabh Pant To Be Groomed As India
Rishabh Pant To Be Groomed As India's Next Wicketkeeper-Batsman, Says Chief Selector MSK Prasad
"A Legendary Cricketer Like MS Dhoni Knows When To Retire," Says Chief Selector MSK Prasad
"A Legendary Cricketer Like MS Dhoni Knows When To Retire," Says Chief Selector MSK Prasad
Ambati Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu's "3D Tweet" Was Timely, I Enjoyed It: Chief Selector MSK Prasad
Virat Kohli To Lead India Squads For West Indies Tour, Jasprit Bumrah Included In Test Team; Rested For T20Is, ODIs
Virat Kohli To Lead India Squads For West Indies Tour, Jasprit Bumrah Included In Test Team; Rested For T20Is, ODIs
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.