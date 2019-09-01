Virat Kohli couldn't stop smiling as he interviewed Jasprit Bumrah, following the Indian pacer's heroics with the ball on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park, Jamaica on Saturday . Jasprit Bumrah became only the third Indian to claim a Test hat-trick but things would have been very different had captain Virat Kohli not asked for a review. The Indian pacer duly acknowledged Virat Kohli's role and told the skipper that he owed his hat-trick to him.

"I was not very sure of the appeal. I thought it was bat. So, I didn't appeal so much but it was a good review in the end. So, I think I owe that hat-trick to the captain," Bumrah told Virat Kohli, in a video posted by the BCCI on Twitter.

I owe my hat-trick to you - Bumrah tells @imVkohli @Jaspritbumrah93 became the third Indian to take a Test hat-trick. Hear it from the two men who made it possible



Bumrah's achievement was unusual in that it necessitated a review of the third decision to confirm the dismissal.

Darren Bravo was caught by KL Rahul at second slip, Shamarh Brooks trapped leg-before -- a decision he reviewed but was shown to be correct -- and then Indian captain Virat Kohli reviewed a not out verdict by standing umpire Paul Reiffel to an appeal against new batsman Roston Chase.

That review via television replays and ball-tracking technology showed the ball to be striking leg-stump, resulting in a reversal of the decision and triggering celebrations among the Indian players at Bumrah's historic achievement which reduced the West Indies to 13 for four.

Bumrah joined spinner Harbhajan Singh and left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan as the only Indians to take Test hat-tricks.

His hat-trick was the 44th in Test history and the first since England spinner Moeen Ali against South Africa in 2017.

Bumrah ended the day with six wickets in the bag with the West Indies reduced to 87 for seven, trailing India's first innings score (416) by 329 runs.

