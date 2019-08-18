 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Indian Cricket Team's Security Hiked In West Indies After Hoax Threat

Updated: 18 August 2019 23:51 IST

After a hoax message stating that the members of the Indian cricket team were in danger, their security was hiked in the West Indies.

Indian Cricket Team
India defeated the West Indies 2-0 in the three-match ODI series. © AFP

The Indian cricket team, who are currently touring the West Indies, have been provided with an additional security cover. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) received a hoax message stating that the members of the Indian team were in danger and their movements were being monitored. Speaking to IANS, a senior board functionary said that while there was a hoax call on the lines, there is no truth to it. Despite that, the Indian team has been given additional security.

"It was a hoax and all things are in order. The Indian team has been provided with an additional pilot vehicle and the Indian High Commission informed the Antigua government on the same just as a precautionary measure," the functionary explained.

India just finished playing the three-match ODI series in the West Indies after playing a T20I series against them where the first two games were played in Florida and the last game was in the West Indies.

The players are currently playing a warm-up game as the Test series will start from Thursday and will also mark the start of India's journey in the inaugural World Test Championship. Skipper Kohli is very excited about the WTC and feels that India have a good chance of winning the tournament two years down the line.

"It (the WTC) is very exciting. I think it's happening at the right time for Test cricket. Although you are going to play a bilateral series, the meaning and importance are way more. You have to plan for every series. I was excited about something of this sort and now it's coming to life," he said.

(With IANS Inputs)

  • A hoax message stated that the members of Team India are in danger
  • India are currently playing 3-day practice match against the West Indies
  • The 1st Test between India and the West Indies will begin from August 22
