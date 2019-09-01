 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

"Keep It Going Brother": Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan Welcome Jasprit Bumrah Into Elite Hat-Trick Club

Updated: 01 September 2019 15:59 IST

Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket.

"Keep It Going Brother": Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan Welcome Jasprit Bumrah Into Elite Hat-Trick Club
Jasprit Bumrah decimated the West Indies top-order in his opening spell. © AFP

Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. Bumrah joined an elite club of Indian bowlers -- Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan -- to claim a Test hat-trick. Both the players took to Twitter to congratulate the new entrant into the elite club. "Sensational @Jaspritbumrah93 well done on your great spell.. welcome in the hattrick club so so so proud of you. Keep it going brother," the off-spinner tweeted. Irfan Pathan, who took his Test hat-trick against arch-rivals Pakistan, also congratulated Bumrah on his special achievement. "Welcome to the #Hattrick club @Jaspritbumrah93," Pathan's congratulatory tweet read.

Bumrah decimated the West Indies top-order in his opening spell, reducing them to 22/5 inside 13 overs. Bumrah dismissed Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase off successive balls in the 9th over of the Windies innings. In fact, Bumrah's hat-trick became possible only after Indian skipper Virat Kohli challenged umpire's on-field decision using DRS after a leg-before appeal.

The Indian pacer duly acknowledged Virat Kohli's role and told the skipper that he owed his hat-trick to him.

"I was not very sure of the appeal. I thought it was bat. So, I didn't appeal so much but it was a good review in the end. So, I think I owe that hat-trick to the captain," Bumrah told Virat Kohli, in a video posted by the BCCI on Twitter.

After his opening spell, Bumrah once again came back into the attack towards the end of the day to get rid of West Indies skipper Jason Holder.

It was Bumrah's fiery opening spell that put India in the driver's seat at stumps on Day 2 after they posted a huge first innings total of 416 runs. 

He ended the day with an impressive figures of 6/16, with West Indies still trailing by 329 runs.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Harbhajan Singh Irfan Khan Pathan Irfan Pathan India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket West Indies vs India, 2nd Test
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah joined an elite club of Indians who have Test hat-trick
  • Bumrah became the 3rd Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket
  • Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan welcomed Bumrah into the elite club
Related Articles
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah's Hat-Trick In 2nd Test Inspires Meme Fest On Twitter
Watch: Virat Kohli Bursts Into Laughter As Jasprit Bumrah Credits Him For Hat-Trick
Watch: Virat Kohli Bursts Into Laughter As Jasprit Bumrah Credits Him For Hat-Trick
Former West Indies Pacer Pays Hat-Trick Hero Jasrpit Bumrah The Ultimate Compliment
Former West Indies Pacer Pays Hat-Trick Hero Jasrpit Bumrah The Ultimate Compliment
2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah
2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah's Hat-Trick, Hanuma Vihari's Maiden Century Take India To Commanding Position On Day 2
Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Third Indian To Claim Hat-Trick In Test Cricket
Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Third Indian To Claim Hat-Trick In Test Cricket
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 114
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 27 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.