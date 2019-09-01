 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

"Hope He's Proud": Hanuma Vihari Dedicates Maiden Test Century To Late Father

Updated: 01 September 2019 12:56 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Hanuma Vihari and Ishant Sharma shared 112 runs off 28.3 overs for the eighth wicket to frustrate the West Indies for a long time.

"Hope He
Hanuma Vihari is gradually emerging as a reliable man for crisis situations in Test cricket. © AFP

Hanuma Vihari didn't hesitate to thank Ishant Sharma, with whom he shared a century stand for the eighth-wicket, for communicating with him the right things on his way to a maiden Test century in Jamaica on Saturday. Hanuma Vihari top-scored with 111 runs off 225 balls, including 16 boundaries, as India posted 416 after being asked to bat in the second Test against the West Indies. The 25-year-old batsman, who has played just five Tests for India, remembered his late father on the "emotional day" and dedicated his first Test hundred to him.

"Actually, my dad passed away when I was 12 so ever since, I have decided that when I play international cricket I want to dedicate my first hundred to him," Hanuma Vihari said.

"Today is an emotional day and I hope he is proud wherever he is and I'm really happy that I achieved that," he added.

Together with Ishant (57 off 80 balls), who scored his maiden fifty, Vihari shared 112 runs off 28.3 overs for the eighth wicket to frustrate the West Indies for a long time.

"Happy that I got a century and credit should go to Ishant. He looked more like a batsman today than me. The way he was going, we kept discussing what the bowler was doing and his experience really helped."

Vihari is gradually emerging as a reliable man for crisis situations in Test cricket.

"When I was batting overnight on 42, I did not sleep really well as my thoughts were obviously running on how to get a big score today. I'm really happy that I could get my first hundred, especially in those conditions. It gives me a lot of satisfaction," Vihari said.

After Ishant's dismissal, India's innings folded for 416, with Holder dismissing Vihari for his fifth wicket of the innings.

"I was batting at 84 during lunchtime, then it took me hard to get to the nineties. We have to give credit to the bowlers as well. Even though we scored 416 runs that do not show the way they bowled," Vihari said.

"I knew they would come hard in the first session because that's their best chance to get us out early. They did get a wicket early as Rishabh getting out on the first ball.

"I just wanted to bat patiently and wait for the balls which are in my area."

He praised pacer Jasprit Bumrah after he became only the third Indian to claim a Test hat-trick, and effort that left the West Indies tottering at 87 for seven in their first innings.

"We bowled brilliantly, to be honest. The way Bumrah and all the other bowlers bowled, we stuck to our guns.

"Tomorrow we don't know what the game plan is. So, the first thing will be to get them out as soon as possible. Then the management will decide whether we bat or bowl," Vihari said.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Hanuma Vihari Ishant Sharma Ishant Sharma West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket West Indies vs India, 2nd Test
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hanuma Vihari didn't hesitate to thank Ishant Sharma on "emotional day"
  • The pair shared a century stand for the eighth-wicket
  • Vihari top-scored with 111 runs off 225 balls, including 16 boundaries
Related Articles
2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah
2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah's Hat-Trick, Hanuma Vihari's Maiden Century Take India To Commanding Position On Day 2
2nd Test: Hanuma Vihari Scores Maiden Test Century As India Dominate West Indies
2nd Test: Hanuma Vihari Scores Maiden Test Century As India Dominate West Indies
Virat Kohli Insists Managing Jasprit Bumrah
Virat Kohli Insists Managing Jasprit Bumrah's Workload Is "Most Important" For World Test Championship
Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari Hit Half-Centuries As Tour Match Ends In Draw
Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari Hit Half-Centuries As Tour Match Ends In Draw
Bowlers Star On Day 2 As India Continue Dominance In Tour Match vs West Indies A
Bowlers Star On Day 2 As India Continue Dominance In Tour Match vs West Indies A
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 114
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 27 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.