West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Darren Bravo, John Campbell Included In West Indies A Squad For 3-Day Tour Game vs India

Updated: 17 August 2019 14:21 IST

Darren Bravo and John Campbell were included to provide the duo with the much-needed game time before the two-Test series against India which begins on August 22.

Darren Bravo is also a part of the West Indies team that will take on India in two-Test series. © AFP

Darren Bravo and John Campbell, who are part of the West Indies Test team, have been included in the West Indies A squad which will play a three-day tour game against India starting on Saturday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. Bravo and Campbell played a key role in West Indies' Test Series triumph against England in February. This has been done to provide the duo with the much-needed game time before the two-Test series against India which begins on August 22 in Antigua.

The West Indies, after losing the Twenty20 International series 3-0 and the One-Day International series 2-0,  are yet to defeat the travelling Indian team and the two Test matches left on the tour are their only chances. 

But beating the World No. 1 Test team will not be easy because Virat Kohli will have the services of key players including Jasprit Bumrah who missed the limited-overs leg of the tour. The arrival of Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will strengthen the already solid Indian batting.

The West Indies A squad will be led by Jahmar Hamilton and includes several players -- Jeremy Solozano, Akim Fraser and Romario Shepherd -- that played against India A last month.

West Indies A squad for tour-match:

Jahmar Hamilton (capt), Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Jonathan Carter, Akim Fraser, Keon Harding, Kavem Hodge, Brandon King, Jason Mohammed, Marquino Mindley, Khary Pierre, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd and Jeremy Solozano

(With IANS inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article West Indies West Indies Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Darren Michael Bravo Darren Bravo Cricket West Indies vs India 2019
