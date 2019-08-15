 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Independence Day: Virat Kohli Urges Indians To Work Towards Progress Of The Country

Updated: 15 August 2019 12:12 IST

A day before the Independence Day, Virat Kohli, led India to dominating One-Day International (ODI) series victory over the West Indies.

Independence Day: Virat Kohli Urges Indians To Work Towards Progress Of The Country
Virat Kohli led India to ODI series triumph before the Independence Day. © AFP

Virat Kohli urged Indians to work together towards progress of the country on occasion of the 73rd Independence Day. A day before the Independence Day, Virat Kohli, led India to a dominating One-Day International (ODI) series victory over the West Indies. Virat Kohli, who played the role of a sheet anchor in India's chase in the final ODI, took to Twitter and said, "Wishing every Indian a Happy Independence Day. Let's work together towards progress of our country and create the India of our dreams. Jai Hind".

With the ODI series triumph, India extended their dominance over the West Indies in the limited-overs after having thrashed the Twenty20 champions in the shortest format of the game.

Rohit Sharma, deputy to Virat Kohli in the limited-overs, also wished the country well on the occasion. In his tweet, Rohit Sharma asked his fellow Indians to protect animals and marine life.

Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, who will join the Team India camp for the upcoming Test series against the West Indies asked the citizen to take "oath to protect the peace and unity of our nation".

The Indian team will be next seen in action in the Test series against West Indies, starting from August 22.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli led India to ODI series triumph over West Indies
  • Kohli urged Indians to work together towards progress of the country
  • India extended their dominance over the West Indies in the limited-overs
Related Articles
"It
"It's Not Broken": Virat Kohli Quashes Thumb Injury Scare After ODI Triumph Over West Indies
"Shreyas Iyer Took Pressure Off Me": Virat Kohli After India
"Shreyas Iyer Took Pressure Off Me": Virat Kohli After India's ODI Series Win Against West Indies
3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Scores Century, Becomes Top Scorer In A Decade In International Cricket
3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Scores Century, Becomes Top Scorer In A Decade In International Cricket
Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma On Verge Of Achieving This Feat Against West Indies
Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma On Verge Of Achieving This Feat Against West Indies
Virat Kohli Will Score "75-80 ODI Centuries" For India, Predicts Wasim Jaffer
Virat Kohli Will Score "75-80 ODI Centuries" For India, Predicts Wasim Jaffer
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.