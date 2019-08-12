 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Wows Fans With Sensational Return Catch In West Indies vs India 2nd ODI

Updated: 12 August 2019 10:29 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a brilliant one-handed return catch to send Roston Chase packing in the 35th over.

Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Wows Fans With Sensational Return Catch In West Indies vs India 2nd ODI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss Roston Chase in the 2nd ODI. © AFP

India coasted to a 59-run (DLS) victory over the West Indies in a rain-hit second One-Day International (ODI) at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Sunday. Captain Virat Kohli starred with the bat, ending a run of 10 matches without a century. With the ball in hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the man of the hour for India, registering figures of four for 31. However, the highlight of Bhuvneshwar's performance came in the 35th over when he took an absolutely sensational return catch to send Roston Chase packing.

Roston Chase tried to play Bhuvneshwar's good length delivery to the leg side but ended up getting a leading edge. The Indian pacer dived full-length to his left and snapped up the ball with his left hand, much to the joy of captain Virat Kohli and his other teammates.

Watch the brilliant one-handed catch here:

Virat Kohli went a long way towards justifying his decision to bat first with a typically assertive innings of 120 off 125 deliveries, with 14 fours and four sixes adorning his 42nd ODI hundred as India totalled 279 for seven.

Set a revised target of 270 off 46 overs when rain interrupted play during their chase, West Indies were on course at 179 for four in the 35th over but then crashed to 210 all out with four overs to spare as seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar triggered the slide.

Nicholas Pooran, West Indies' outstanding batsman at the World Cup, stroked his way to 42 but it was his dismissal off Bhuvneshwar Kumar which triggered the decisive slide as four wickets fell for just three runs in the space of three overs.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Bhuvneshwar Kumar Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Roston Chase West Indies vs India 2019 West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes brilliant return catch in 2nd ODI
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned with figures of four for 31
  • India beat West Indies by 59 runs (DLS) in the 2nd ODI
Related Articles
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Help India Beat West Indies In Rain-Hit Game
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Help India Beat West Indies In Rain-Hit Game
West Indies vs India 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Lavishes Praise On Navdeep Saini After India
West Indies vs India 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Lavishes Praise On Navdeep Saini After India's Four-Wicket Win
World Cup Semi-Final: Hat-Trick Man Mohammed Shami Not Part of India Playing XI vs New Zealand
World Cup Semi-Final: Hat-Trick Man Mohammed Shami Not Part of India Playing XI vs New Zealand
World Cup Semifinal, India vs New Zealand: India Probable Playing XI, New Zealand Probable Playing XI
World Cup Semifinal, India vs New Zealand: India Probable Playing XI, New Zealand Probable Playing XI
World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh: India Probable Playing XI, Bangladesh Probable Playing XI
World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh: India Probable Playing XI, Bangladesh Probable Playing XI
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.