UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinal LIVE Updates, Portugal vs France LIVE Score: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal go head-to-head against Kylian Mbappe-led France in the second UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final, in a repeat of the Euro 2016 final. The two sides also met in the group stage of Euro 2020, a game in which Ronaldo scored twice. He will be raring to replicate that tonight, having yet to open his account in Euro 2024. Kylian Mbappe's only goal so far has been a penalty, and even he is yet to take the tournament by storm. (MATCH CENTER)

