Portugal vs France LIVE Score, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Kylian Mbappe As Portugal Face France In Quarterfinals
Euro Cup 2024 Quarterfinal, Portugal vs France LIVE Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Kylian Mbappe's France in Euro 2024 quarterfinal.
Portugal vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinal LIVE Updates© AFP
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinal LIVE Updates, Portugal vs France LIVE Score: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal go head-to-head against Kylian Mbappe-led France in the second UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final, in a repeat of the Euro 2016 final. The two sides also met in the group stage of Euro 2020, a game in which Ronaldo scored twice. He will be raring to replicate that tonight, having yet to open his account in Euro 2024. Kylian Mbappe's only goal so far has been a penalty, and even he is yet to take the tournament by storm. (MATCH CENTER)
Follow UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinal LIVE Updates, Portugal vs France LIVE Score here -
- 23:51 (IST)Euro 2024 Quarter-finals Live: France's Starting XI -
Les Bleus#EURO2024 | #PORFRA pic.twitter.com/inxltOCLrj— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) July 5, 2024
- 23:51 (IST)Euro 2024 Quarter-finals Live: Portugal's Starting XI -
Portugal are unchanged from their victory over Slovenia#EURO2024 | #PORFRA pic.twitter.com/FaC3UxVhoQ— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) July 5, 2024
- 23:48 (IST)Welcome folks!Hello guys, welcome to the live blog of Euro 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France. Stay connected for all the live updates.
