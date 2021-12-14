Trailing Australia by 0-1 in the five-match series, England face a stiff challenge when both teams meet in the second Ashes Test, which will be a Day/Night affair at the Adelaide Oval from Thursday. Ahead of the Adelaide Test, the visitors were given a scare when Joe Root was hit by a Ben Stokes' bouncer during a nets session. On Tuesday, the England skipper faced Stokes in a batting session after Australia completely outplayed them in the first Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The all-rounder bowled a short-pitched delivery which hit the top of the batter's helmet. However, after seeing Root's reaction, it seemed that he wasn't affected by it.

Here is the video:

Ben Stokes hits Joe Root on the head in the Adelaide nets. Box office, always. pic.twitter.com/MBbac4RSsR — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) December 14, 2021

Not only that, but Root continued to bat after that and was the last player to leave the nets in Adelaide.

Here is the video:

No surprises that Joe Root is the last to leave the nets at England training. Copped a knock to the helmet off Ben Stokes a bit earlier but didn't appear affected. He's in nice touch #Ashes pic.twitter.com/TYHB1ZaVKf — Louis Cameron (@LouisDBCameron) December 14, 2021

Earlier, Stokes, who seemed to have injured his knee during the first Test in Brisbane, clarified that he will be fit for the pink-ball Test that starts from December 16.

England's batting line-up will once again be tested in the pink-ball by the Australian bowlers, led by their talisman and skipper Pat Cummins.

The visitors were bowled out for 147 and 297, respectively, in the first Test, before eventually losing the game by 9 wickets.

Promoted

For the record, Australia have never lost a Day/Night Test, winning on all 8 occasions, including a 120-run win over England in 2017 in Adelaide.

England, on the other hand, haven't played too many pink-ball games, winning one and losing twice in their three outings so far.