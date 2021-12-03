Marnus Labuschagne has been a run machine for Australia ever since coming on as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith in the 2019 Ashes series and has never looked back in his Test career. After a spate of average returns from his initial Test matches, Labuschagne took the cricketing world by storm as he slammed four back-to-back half centuries in the Ashes, which played a big part in the 'Baggy Greens' drawing the series in England. He has since been in top form, hitting five centuries in Test cricket, to amass 1885 runs in 18 Tests at a whopping average of 60.8.

His consistent performance meant his name was discussed recently when Australia were looking to find a successor for Tim Paine as captain of the Test team, but he was eventually overlooked as Pat Cummins was appointed captain while Steve Smith was brought back in a leadership role as vice-captain.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane from December 8, Labuschagne said he wasn't disappointed on being overlooked for a leadership role.

"No, I wasn't disappointed," Labuschagne told reporters, according to a cricket365.com report.

The middle-order batter put his weight behind Cummins and Smith and also said that he didn't need a formal title to play a leadership role.

Promoted

"I think there are two very good leaders and very good candidates. Cummins is going to do a fabulous job and he's got plenty of support with Steve as his vice-captain and all the senior players of the group.

"My job right now is to concentrate on scoring runs consistently for Australia and I'm happy for that to be my role for now. You don't need the title to still be a leader in the group," Labuschagne added.