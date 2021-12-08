England had a forgettable start to their campaign at The Ashes as Australia bowled them out for 147 on the first day of the opening Test at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday. Batting first after winning the toss, England had the worst possible start as Australia pacer Mitchell Starc dismissed opener Rory Burns in the very first delivery of the game. The visitors never quite recovered from the early blow as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 29/4 at one stage. Just when they seemed to be recovering, Haseeb Hameed was dismissed just after lunch.

Jos Buttler and Ollie Pope did try to salvage the situation with a 52-run partnership but the duo was dismissed in quick succession for scores of 39 and 35, respectively.

Playing his first game since taking over Australia's Test captaincy, Pat Cummins led from the front, taking five wickets and finishing with figures of 5/38.

England's batting collapse on Wednesday evoked memories of many of their past failures with the bat Down Under.

The visitors were also trolled on social media after their paltry first innings total. Queensland Police, in charge of the law and order in the Australian state's capital city of Brisbane where the match is being played, too joined in.

The Twitter handle of the state's police force had begun the day with an innocuous pun-filled tweet. "BNE traffic update: A large crowd for the first test so plan your Cummins and goings. We'd be Lyon if we said there'll be nothing but Green lights near the Gabba. Don't say we didn't Warner #Ashes," it wrote.

However, the next tweet was directed at England's batting order. "Queensland Police are launching an investigation into a group impersonating a Test batting order at the Gabba," it wrote.

Queensland Police are launching an investigation into a group impersonating a Test batting order at the Gabba. — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 8, 2021

England will hope to get their payback on Thursday when play resumes after rain brought an early end to Day 1, with Australia yet to begin their innings.