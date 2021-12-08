Australia vs England, Ashes first Test live score and updates:England captain Joe Root won the toss and decided to bat at the Gabba in Brisbane and the tourists are off to the worst possible start as Mitchell Starc clean bowls Rory Burns for a first ball duck. A scorching yorker that sneaked past Burns' legs. England have had a dismal run in the past two Ashes series in Australia and they would want to change that and take the 'Urn' back. The onus will be on the shoulders of captain Root, star all-rounder Ben Stokes and a strong battery of fast bowlers. As far as Australia are concerned, it's another another fresh start under Pat Cummins' leadership – Australia' first full-time seam-bowling captain in their history. Not to forget the return of Steve Smith in the leadership group as the vice-captain of the side. Australia's biggest task would be to rise above the controversies and put up a dominating performance. England have gone in with a three-man pace attack of Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson and Chris Woakes along with the medium pace of Ben Stokes and spinner Jack Leach. That means both English stalwarts James Anderson and Stuart Broad are not in the playing XI for the first Test. Australia line up in a similar fashion with the indomitable pace trio of Mitchell Starc, captain Cummins and Josh Hazlewood along with the medium pace of Cameron Green and the impeccable off spin of Nathan Lyon. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

