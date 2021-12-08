The Ashes 2021-22: Australia vs England 1st Test Live Score: Mitchell Starc Cleans Up Rory Burns For A Duck On First Ball
AUS vs ENG Live Score: England off to the worst possible start as opener Rory Burns is clean bowled by Mitchell Starc on the very first delivery. England captain Joe Root had won the toss and elected to bat at the Gabba in Brisbane.
- Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in 1st Test
- Australia are the current holders of The Ashes
- Alex Carey is making his debut in the 1st Test at the Gabba in Brisbane
Australia vs England, Ashes first Test live score and updates:England captain Joe Root won the toss and decided to bat at the Gabba in Brisbane and the tourists are off to the worst possible start as Mitchell Starc clean bowls Rory Burns for a first ball duck. A scorching yorker that sneaked past Burns' legs. England have had a dismal run in the past two Ashes series in Australia and they would want to change that and take the 'Urn' back. The onus will be on the shoulders of captain Root, star all-rounder Ben Stokes and a strong battery of fast bowlers. As far as Australia are concerned, it's another another fresh start under Pat Cummins' leadership – Australia' first full-time seam-bowling captain in their history. Not to forget the return of Steve Smith in the leadership group as the vice-captain of the side. Australia's biggest task would be to rise above the controversies and put up a dominating performance. England have gone in with a three-man pace attack of Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson and Chris Woakes along with the medium pace of Ben Stokes and spinner Jack Leach. That means both English stalwarts James Anderson and Stuart Broad are not in the playing XI for the first Test. Australia line up in a similar fashion with the indomitable pace trio of Mitchell Starc, captain Cummins and Josh Hazlewood along with the medium pace of Cameron Green and the impeccable off spin of Nathan Lyon. (LIVE SCORECARD)
No run.
Back of a length, outside off, nipping in. Haseeb Hameed leaves it alone.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Josh Hazlewood.
A length ball, on middle. Malan stays back and tucks it to square leg.
A length ball, outside off. Malan blocks it to point.
Fuller ball, on off. Malan opens his bat face and hits it through point for a couple of runs.
A full ball, on middle. Dawid Malan defends it towards cover.
FOUR! England and Dawid Malan are underway! This is full and around off, hint of away swing. Dawid Malan without any foot movement looks to defend but this goes off the outer half and through the gull region for a boundary.
Dawid Malan walks out at number 3.
OUT! BOWLED! Can you believe it? That's Ashes for you! Mitchell Starc you beauty! He draws first blood and roars. The crowd going berserk as well. Starc seams in and bowls it full and on leg. Rory Burns shuffles across too far, tries to flick but misses and gets knocked round his legs. This is a dramatic start as it gets. A wicket of the first ball and Australia are delighted. The players are all over Mitchell Starc. Rory Burns has to take the long walk back and goes without troubling the scorers. England certainly didn't hope for this kind of start. An early blow to them. Welcome to the ' Gabba' says Starc.
Done with all the pre-match formalities! We are all set for the action now as the players of Australia stride out to the middle. Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns are the openers of England. Mitchell Starc to start with the ball. Here we go...
Pat Cummins, the skipper of Australia says that it feels great and he can't wait to get things start. Admits that they were going to bat first but were not quite sure about it. Says that the bowlers and batters will get equal assistance. Tells that the boys are really excited and quite relaxed.
Joe Root, the skipper of England, says that they will bat first. Tells that it wasn't a straightforward call with the wet build-up. Mentions that the pitch looks soft underneath and might do a bit more on the second and third day. Informs that leaving Broad out was a difficult decision to make but all the seamers will have their part to play in the series. Tells that they have prepared very well and are ready to go and enjoy the series and make the most of it.
Australia (Playing XI) - David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
England (Playing XI) - Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach.
TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favour of ENGLAND. They have elected to BAT first.
The weather is arguably set to play the biggest role in the opening Test as there is a forecast of rain everyday and whether the match will produce a result is open to debate. Both sides would be keen to avoid a losing start so a draw seems the best outlook. With all that, let us hope that the rain gods stay away and we get all the action on Day 1. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
Will Gabba be a fortress? Well, Australia had not lost a Test at the Gabba for 33 years until India's famous victory in January. But it still has not been a happy hunting ground for the visitors. Their last win at the Gabba came in 1986 and the visitors now would be keen to break that record.
For England, they have announced their 12-man squad. The bitter truth for them is that they have lost 9 out of their last 10 Tests in Australia. England relies too much on Joe Root and they will need other players to step up if they are to gain the urn. They simply can't rely on individual performances. They will have the services of Ben Stokes but he has not played a competitive game of cricket since July and has not played a red-ball game since his last Test in March. However, his class and competitiveness can never be questioned (try forgetting his masterclass at Headingley). It has been announced that James Anderson will miss the first Test to manage his workload, which means Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad should feature unless there is a surprise. The England Lions will need to find answers to Steven Smith who racked up the bulk of runs in the 2019 Ashes series (774 to be precise) and they would also be aware of Marnus Labuschagne who has been a revelation for Australia. England would be raring to stamp their authority straightaway. The Brits would love to win their first Ashes down under since 2011 and thus, get the urn back to merry-old London.
Australia have already announced their playing 11 and this curtain-raiser marks the new era with Pat Cummins to lead his nation for the first time. He has Steven Smith as his deputy partner and they also have a new man behind the stumps in Alex Carey who will make his Test debut and couldn't have asked for a better platform than this to show his skills. Their batting order looks sorted with David Warner and Marcus Harris as their openers while their middle order relies on two batsmen who are rock solid - Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. On the bowling front, they have the deadly pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins and in spin, they possess Nathan Lyon. Australia owing to their home record will definitely begin as favorites and will have their eyes wide open to retain the urn.