England were thrashed by Australia in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. Following England's poor performance in the Ashes opener, the team management has come under attack from various quarters. Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum too has been unimpressed by Joe Root's leadership skills, saying it is a "real cause for concern". McCullum said that the cricket fraternity might talk about Root being a good leader but he is yet to see that quality in the England Test captain.

"I think Joe Root is a wonderful guy, an outstanding cricketer and they talk about him as a very good leader. I haven't really seen it. To me, leadership is not just about being able to make the right calls at the right time tactically as a skipper. He's not, to me, up there as one of the best in the world at it," said McCullum on SENZ Breakfast.

McCullum also said that Root allows the game to drift at times.

"He allows games to drift at times. When they had Australia on the ropes the other day, he allowed the game to drift. If you give Australia any chance of being able to fight their way back they will," he added.

"What is of more concern is that leadership is not just about being the best player in the team. Leadership is about inspiring those around you to achieve higher success than they would otherwise achieve.

"The fact that no one else in that batting line-up has been able to progress and achieve under Joe Root's captaincy, to me is a real cause for concern. Now there is such a stark contrast between the skipper, who sits so far above everyone else, and everyone else in the team," said McCullum.

Joe Root might have been criticised for his captaincy but his top-notch batting skills have definitely impressed Brendon McCullum.

"There's only really one player who is scoring any runs for them and that's the skipper Joe Root," McCullum said.

Root scored 89 runs in the first Test but failed to help his team set a fighting total for Australia. In the end, the host had to chase down a meagre target of 20 runs which they did at a canter.

The second Test is a day-night fixture that will start from December 16 at The Adelaide Oval.