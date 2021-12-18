Ravichandran Ashwin reacted after Ricky Ponting predicted Australia all-rounder Cameron Green's dismissal on Day 2 of the ongoing second Ashes Test against England in Adelaide. “Cricket literacy rate,” wrote the India off-spinner with a couple of emojis suggesting an upward curve. Ponting, during commentary, while pointing out the issues in Green's technique, had predicted that England might target the tall right-hander by aiming at the stumps moments before Ben Stoke cleaned him up.

"A very distinct change of tactics now for Cam Green. They'll be a lot fuller and lot straighter, they'll target his stumps. He sets up with a very open front foot, that is generally a sign of someone worried about getting LBW and does not want their front foot too far across in the line of the stumps," Ponting said while commentating on 7Cricket.

Australia, meanwhile, tightened the grip on the pink ball Test match. After bowling England out for 236 in the first innings, they reached 45 for 1 at stumps on Day 3, enjoying a huge lead of 282 runs in the second Test.

The visitors who were in control in the first session found themselves in a deep hole after losing 8 wickets for 86 runs this afternoon.

Dawid Malan and Joe Root top-scored for England with innings of 80 and 62 respectively. Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes were the only other batters for visitors to reach the double-figure mark.

For hosts, Mitchell Starc starred with the ball as he scalped four wickets, while Nathan Lyon bagged three. Cameron Greem returned with two wickets while Neser with one.

Australia returned to bat in the final session and their batters spent tricky 17 over-stretch as England failed to start their fightback. The lone wicket of David Warner was courtesy a needless mix-up between the openers. The tidy fielding by Stuart Broad made sure that the only chance doesn't go begging for the English side.

(With ANI inputs)