After a tough opening day of the ongoing second Ashes Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, England made a strong fightback on Day 2, claiming the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head and Cameron Green in the first session. However, it was Green's dismissal which caught the eye of the cricketing fraternity. Ben Stokes delivered a gem of a delivery to castle the all-rounder. Green had no reply for Stokes' delivery that uprooted his stumps.

Interestingly, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting predicted Green's dismissal on air, pointing out a weakness in the latter's batting stance, just before Stokes' delivery got the better of the youngster.

"A very distinct change of tactics now for Cam Green. They'll be a lot fuller and lot straighter, they'll target his stumps. He sets up with a very open front foot, that is generally a sign of someone worried about getting LBW and does not want their front foot too far across in the line of the stumps," Ponting said while commentating on 7Cricket.

- Ricky Ponting, right as Ben Stokes runs in and ... bowls Green #Ashes

Despite losing three quick wickets, Australia are currently in control of the proceedings in the Day-Night Test with stand-in skipper Steve Smith and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey going strong.

Earlier, Labuschagne (103) had scored his sixth Test ton while David Warner (95) missed out on a century by a whisker.

For England, Ben Stokes has been the pick of the bowlers with two scalps to his name while Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad and skipper Joe Root also took a wicket each, so far.

England currently trail Australia 0-1 in the five-match series.