Former India opener Wasim Jaffer is one of most active cricketers on social media. His witty tweets, hilarious memes and quirky takes on cricketing events entertain fans almost regularly. Jaffer, however, has been unusually silent on the ongoing first Ashes Testbetween Australia and England at the Gabba in Brisbane. Fans wondered why the former right-hander has not shared his thoughts on what is widely regarded as one of the biggest cricketing events of the world. Jaffer finally revealed the reasons when a fan asked him on Twitter. And just like most of his tweets, it wasn't a straightforward answer.

Jaffer said he was “more interested in the Vijay Hazare Trophy” than the Ashes replying to the fan's query.

Jaffer has every reason to be busy with the Vijay Hazare Trophy – India's domestic 50-over tournament. He is the head coach of Odisha. The former opener was appointed in July.

Odisha has got off to a great start in the tournament, winning both of their matches in the Elite Group A. They are currently in the second position in the points on net run rate. Vidarbha are leading Group A.

Meanwhile, the first Ashes Test reached an interesting stage. England were looking down and out when Travis Head added more runs to his overnight score of 112 to finish with 152. Australia finished with 425 in their first innings after bowling England out for a paltry 147 on Day 1.

The visitors' however, fought back in the final two sessions. England were 220/2 at the close of play on Day 3, with skipper Joe Root on 86 and left-handed batter Dawid Malan on 80, only 58 runs behind Australia.

Root's 86 not out is one short of his highest score in Australia and took him past 1500 -- 1541 -- runs in a calendar year, the most ever by an Englishman, surpassing Michael Vaughan's 1481 in 2002.