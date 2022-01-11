It is no secret that Australian batters Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith share a great camaraderie, both, on and off the field. While Smith has been a part of the Australian team for more than a decade now, Labuschagne has been making big strides with his performances, especially in the longest format. As a result, Labuschagne has often been compared to Smith by many current and former cricketers. Even their Australia teammates have suggested that the 27-year-old likes being around the 32-year-old as both batters are absolute "cricket nuffies".

Recently, both players indulged in a hilarious banter on Twitter. Labuschagne took part in a Q&A session on the social media platform, and answered a wide range of questions asked by the fans, including one on Steve Smith.

During the interaction, one of the users asked him whether he has dismissed Smith in the nets. Labuschagne was quick to reply in the affirmative, but added that Smith would never admit the same.

"Have you ever got Steve Smith's wicket in nets?" the fan asked

"Yes but he would never admit it," Labuschagne replied.

However, Smith was having none of it as he jokingly rubbished his teammates' claims.

"Never been close to getting me out," Smith said. EMBED:

Smith started his career as a leg-spin bowler, and evolved into a run machine, amassing nearly 13,000 internationals runs, including 38 centuries and 58 fifties across formats.

Labuschagne, on the other hand, is more of a part-time bowling option, and can often be seen rolling his arms over in international and domestic cricket.

Meanwhile, both players are currently part of Australia's squad for the ongoing five-match Ashes Test series against England.

Smith, who took his first Test wicket since 2016 on Sunday, almost guided Australia to a 4-0 lead in the ongoing series.

With Australia needing two wickets from three overs to win the fourth Test in Sydney, captain Pat Cummins gave the ball to his deputy Smith, who dismissed Jack Leach in the same over.

However, he couldn't get the final wicket as James Anderson defended the last over without any difficulties and took England to a well-deserved draw. Australia lead the series 3-0 ahead of the final game at the Blundstone Arena on Hobart, starting January 14.