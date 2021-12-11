The Australian men's cricket team made an entry into the new cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) in fine style after their emphatic nine-wicket victory against England at the Gabba in Brisbane. Australia are currently second just behind table-toppers Sri Lanka. Australia were placed ahead of Pakistan and India who currently hold the third and fourth spot, respectively. England, on the other hand, were fined 100 per cent of their match fees and also penalised five ICC World Test Championship points. England maintained a slow over-rate in the first Ashes Test and had to pay the price in the WTC Points Table.

Recently, Pakistan had strengthened their hold on second place in the points table after a 2-0 whitewash of Bangladesh in their own den. But with Australia's thumping win, Pakistan lost a place in the standings.

England docked World Test Championship points after first #Ashes Test.#WTC23 | More details https://t.co/I2tWyt1MeD — ICC (@ICC) December 11, 2021

On Day 4, Australian bowlers ensured the match didn't go into the final day as they chased down the 20-run target with nine wickets in hand. Alex Carey was the only wicket in Australia's massive win.

Starting the day, England lost eight wickets without much fight to hand over the advantage to the home team. England's heroes on Day 3, Dawid Malan and Joe Root, couldn't hold fort and departed in the first session.

Promoted

The rest of the team followed suit and surrendered meekly as Australia took a 1-0 series lead.

The second Ashes Test will begin on December 16 at the Adelaide Oval.