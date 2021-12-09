Travis Head was the talk of the town on Thursday. The Australia batter smashed the joint third fastest hundred in Ashes history off just 85 balls on Day 2 of the first Test against England at the Gabba in Brisbane. Head remained unbeaten on 112 at stumps on Day 2 as Australia took complete control of the proceedings. They were 343 for 7, leading England (147 all out) by 196 runs. Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins and limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch lauded Head for his stunning efforts.

Cummins tweeted a photo of Head without any caption after the day's play.

"Take a bow Travis Head, take a bow!!! outstanding," Aaron Finch tweeted.

Take a bow Travis Head, take a bow!!!outstanding — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) December 9, 2021

Earlier, David Warner also praised Head and called his innings an 'entertaining' one.

"They did bowl well, didn't they? They hit the target on a short of a length. What an entertaining innings from Travis Head. It has to be up there for him personally, that's the Travis Head we know. He backed himself and backed his areas and walks off with 112 to his name," said Warner after the close of play on Day 2.

Promoted

Head's knock was laced with 12 fours and two sixes. The left-hander equalled Australia's Joe Darling for the third fastest Ashes hundred. The fastest Ashes ton belongs to Australia's Adam Gilchrist who had got to three figures off just 57 balls at Perth in 2006.

Head, who has Mitchell Starc (10) for company, would look to notch up an ever bigger score on Day 3 and take Australia's lead over 250.