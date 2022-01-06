Australia are in full control of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test against England as the home side was led by 403 runs at the end of Day 2 in Sydney. Australia tugged the momentum towards themselves as they declared their first innings at 416/8 after a clinical hundred from Usman Khawaja. On his return to international cricket after 28 months, Khawaja scored 137 runs and added 115 runs with vice-captain Steven Smith (67) for the fourth wicket. This was also Khawaja's second consecutive Ashes hundred at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The Australia batter had also scored a ton at SCG in the last match of the 2017-18 Ashes series on January 6th in 2018. Coincidently, exactly after four years, the veteran batter registered another century to his name at the same venue.

ICC has paid tribute to Khawaja's twin tons at the SCG with a tweet.

"January 6th, 2018 v England: 171 runs. January 6th, 2022 v England: 137 runs. Usman Khawaja loves batting at the SCG," tweeted ICC.

January 6th, 2018 v England: 171 runs

January 6th, 2022 v England: 137 runs



Usman Khawaja loves batting at the SCG #Ashes | #AUSvENG | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/yHJ1U7stNA — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2022

Khawaja was included in Australia playing XI after the middle-order batter Travis Head returned positive for COVID, days ahead of the fourth Test.

Australia have already taken the series with an unassailable 3-0 lead.