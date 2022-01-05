Ashes, 4th Test, Day 2, Australia vs England Live Cricket Updates
Ashes, 4th Test, Day 2 Live Updates: After a rain-hit opening day, Australia will aim to put up a big partnership in the first innings of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.
The Ashes, 4th Test, Day 2 Live Updates: After a rain-hit opening day, Australia will aim to put up a big partnership in the first innings after the home side ended Day 1 at 126/3 in the fourth Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. David Warner, Marcus Harris and Marnus Labuschagne were all dismissed on Day 1. At the time of stumps, Steven Smith was batting along with Usman Khawaja, who is playing his first match of the ongoing series. Khawaja was added to the Australia squad after middle-order batter Travis Head returned positive for COVID-19 last week. This is also Khawaja's first international match since the 2019 Ashes in England. For the visitors, Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Mark Wood picked one wicket each on Day 1. Australia have already taken a 3-0 lead in the five-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
Australia XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
England XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Right. That is all from Day 1 and this Test could be an exciting one if and that is a big IF the rain allows us to. We will be back for Day 2 on 6th January so do join us for the same. The day is scheduled to start at 4:30 am IST (11 pm GMT, previous day) but our buildup begins early so do join us for that. So do join us then!
The visitors might have lost the series but came out this morning playing for pride. The ball did swing around a bit at the start but the Aussie openers kept the English pacers at bay. Stuart Broad then got the wicket of David Warner for the 13th time in his career and this created an opening for England. But the rain returned and they could not build up the pressure. It was in the last hour of play that their seamers came to life. Anderson bowled a brilliant probing spell which brought the wicket of Harris. Wood was brought on in the following over and found the outside edge of Labuschagne's bat. They would now look to take a few quick wickets in the first hour of the second day and get a firm grip on the game.
So, a day filled with rain stoppages has finally come to an end. There was hardly any play in the first two sessions as less than 22 overs were bowled across those sessions. The hosts did get off to a good start as Warner and Harris brought up a 50-run stand. Warner then fell but Harris carried on and Marnus Labuschagne gave him ample support. The two top-order batters put Australia on top in the third session as another fifty partnership was brought up. It looked like these two would bat till the end and yet another day of Test cricket will be dominated by Australia. But that was not to be as the conditions then changed a bit and the ball started to move around more. Nelson brought some good fortune to England for a change and they took a couple of wickets in consecutive overs. The visitors tightened the screws and would have wanted to take at least one wicket before the close but that was not to be as the rain returned and brought down the curtains.
Sprint sprint! The rain gets heavier and Smith jogs off. The sprint is by some of the ground staff. They have been working hard throughout the day. Broad and Stokes are very slow in walking off. They want the game to go on for the remaining 30 minutes or so. But, that is not to be and Stumps have been called! The rain has gotten lighter to be honest, we perhaps could have had a few more overs here.
This is angled at the pads. Khawaja keeps it out towards mid on.
Length again, on top of off. Usman Khawaja edges it down towards the point region.
Right in that channel, outside the off pole. Khawaja makes an assured leave.
On a good length, around off and just angling away after pitching. Khawaja keeps it down towards point.
Oops, the rain is here. A drizzle at this point.
NO BALL! Broad goes fuller and bowls this one on the fifth stump. Usman Khawaja shoulders arms. A no ball is called as Broad oversteps.
A length ball, angled into the off stump. Khawaja manages to keep it on the leg side.
Stuart Broad (11-3-33-1) is back into the attack.
A length ball, around off. Smith walks across his stumps and defends it towards mid on.
On off, Smith strides out to defend.
FOUR! Shouts of 'catch' but Steven Smith gets it well wide of the man at deep backward square leg. If the plan was to trap him, they could have placed a man in front of square. Short, on the body. Smith pulls it away for a boundary.
On top of off, Smith goes back and across to defend.
A length ball, wide of off stump. Smith leaves it alone.
Fullish ball, outside off. Steven Smith looks to drive it through covers but gets it off the inner half of the bat towards the bowler.
On a length, outside off. Left alone.
Length ball, angling across off. Khawaja leaves it alone.