The Ashes, 4th Test, Day 2 Live Updates: After a rain-hit opening day, Australia will aim to put up a big partnership in the first innings after the home side ended Day 1 at 126/3 in the fourth Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. David Warner, Marcus Harris and Marnus Labuschagne were all dismissed on Day 1. At the time of stumps, Steven Smith was batting along with Usman Khawaja, who is playing his first match of the ongoing series. Khawaja was added to the Australia squad after middle-order batter Travis Head returned positive for COVID-19 last week. This is also Khawaja's first international match since the 2019 Ashes in England. For the visitors, Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Mark Wood picked one wicket each on Day 1. Australia have already taken a 3-0 lead in the five-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

England XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

The Ashes 4th Test Day 2, Australia vs England Live Updates From The Sydney Cricket Ground



