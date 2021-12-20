Story ProgressBack to home
Ashes 2021-22 2nd Test Day 5, Australia vs England Live Score Updates: Australia Need 6 Wickets To Win In Adelaide
AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: England will resume play on Day 5 at 82/4 against Australia in the ongoing second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval on Monday.
Ashes 2021-22 2nd Test, Australia vs England Score Updates© AFP
England will resume play on Day 5 at 82/4 against Australia in the ongoing second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval on Monday. The visitors will aim for a miracle on final day as Australia close in on taking a 2-0 lead in the five match series. England are still 386 runs shy of the mammoth target of 468, and also lost the wickets of Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Rory Burns and skipper Joe Root. Earlier, Australia had declared their second innings at 230/9 after bowling out England for 236 in the first innings. Initially, the hosts had put 473/9 declared on board on the back of Marnus Labuschagne's 103-run knock. (AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test Live Scorecard)
Here are LIVE Updates of The Ashes 2021-22 2nd Test Day 5, Australia vs England
2nd Test, The Ashes, 2021/22, Dec 16, 2021
Day 4 | Stumps
AUS
473/9d&230/9d
ENG
236&82/4 (43.2)
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 1.89
% chance to win
AUS 89%
Draw 11%
ENG 0%
Batsman
Ben Stokes
3 (40)
Bowler
Mitchell Starc
21/1 (11.2)
Nathan Lyon
28/0 (14)
Ashes 2nd Test Day 5 Live
England faced yet another collapse on Day 4. It was integral for them that their openers remain unscathed till Stumps and have an outside chance to draw the match. But that wasn't the case as they lost 4 wickets which includes their pillars - Dawid Malan and Joe Root. Joe Root went through a lot of pain but kept batting and showed fighting spirit but in the final minutes of Day 4, he got out and walked off in disbelief. Shouldn't be long before Australian bowlers breathe fire unless we are in for a surprise.
Australia batted one and a half sessions on Day 4 and in that, they managed to pile a plethora of runs and set a target of 468 runs for England. The bowlers have done their job picking up 4 wickets and Australia are now on top of this context. The bowlers would look to wrap things quickly by taking the remaining wickets and take an unassailabe lead of 2-0 in the 5-match series.
Hello and a warm welcome to Day 5 of the second Test match between Australia and England. Australia just need 6 wickets to win this Test and would look to wrap things up quickly as they don't have to deal with Dawid Malan and Joe Root as well who have been the best English batsmen on this tour so far. While England would hope that Ben Stokes could repeat his Headingley performance and take this match to the final session for a solid finish.
... DAY 5, SESSION 1 ...
That is it from Day 4 then! Australia are well in control here and a win for them looks the likeliest result. However, cricket is a game of uncertainties and if England can find batters to hang in there, who knows, we could see a draw and if that happens, it will definitely not be less than a win for the visitors. Do join us for Day 5 action at 1430 local (0400 GMT). But as you all know you can join us early for the build-up. Cheers!
Yet another collapse was on the horizon for England, but Root and Stokes managed to steady the ship in the middle, until the last over when Root nicked one back to the slips. Stokes looked pretty conservative with the blade and he has a huge task to overcome on the final day. Chasing down the target won’t be in their mind at all. To be honest, to pull out a draw out of this fixture isn’t going to be an easy task at all with just 6 wickets in hand. England would need more than the rub of green to take out something out of this game. Steven Smith was smart with his bowling combinations. All the bowlers probed good lines and lengths but could not find success. But the pink-ball specialist, Starc, comes out with a ripper to get his a step closer to the finish line.
A hard-fought battle by the visitors, but the hosts enjoyed plenty of success. Malan and Burns after being looked to have settled in the middle negotiated the first half-hour of the final session really well against the consistent attack of Lyon, combined with Green, Neser and Richardson. After several attempts, Lyon got the outside edge of Malan, but Smith ended up dropping that one at slips. A rare, dropped catch from Australia’s point of view, but Malan could not make the most of his reprieve, and slipped out soon. Burns followed his team-mate back to the pavilion. Courtesy of Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser.
A top session for the Aussies. Mitchell Starc comes out with a hammer blow in the final over to get rid of Root at the stroke of STUMPS. Australia bagged three wickets in this session and gave away only 62 runs. They surely would’ve liked to take a couple more scalps and extend the play to end the game this evening itself but that was not the case.
OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! The way Steven Smith was jumping in joy after the catch was taken just shows how big and how pleased are the Aussies with this wicket. Exactly what they would have wanted before Stumps. Either the wicket of Root or Stokes, the former preferably and they have got it. Starc the provider again. Really have to feel sorry for Root. He was battling through a lot of pain, he just had the 4 balls to get through on Day 4 but he falls. He could have left this one alone though but probably the left-arm around angle does him in. This lands outside off, and holds its line. Root looks to defend, it was well outside off. He does so inside the line. The ball goes off the outside edge and the keeper does the rest. He walks back and so do the other plays as THAT IS STUMPS ON DAY 4!
Length and on off, Root keeps it out.
Flatter and on off. Stokes defends it out and sees off the penultimate over.
Quicker and flatter, just outside off. Stokes defends it out on his back foot.
Touch short and on off. Stokes defends it out without any hesitation.
Looped up, around off. Stokes blocks it out.
Short and outside off. Stokes goes back and blocks it out watchfully.
Floated, full and outside off. Stokes comes across and blocks it into the deck.
On middle, defended.
NIcely drive! Fuller and outside off, Root drives it through covers for a couple more.
Well played! Fuller and on the pads, this is clipped through square leg for two. Smart bowling from Starc. By bringing in short leg, he planted the seed of a short ball in Joe Root's mind. But then, he went full. However, given the class of Root, he was up for it and played it well. He is still struggling to run between the wickets and that is something Australia will also notice.
Angled into middle, Root looks to defend but it goes off the inner half on the leg side.