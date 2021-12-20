England will resume play on Day 5 at 82/4 against Australia in the ongoing second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval on Monday. The visitors will aim for a miracle on final day as Australia close in on taking a 2-0 lead in the five match series. England are still 386 runs shy of the mammoth target of 468, and also lost the wickets of Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Rory Burns and skipper Joe Root. Earlier, Australia had declared their second innings at 230/9 after bowling out England for 236 in the first innings. Initially, the hosts had put 473/9 declared on board on the back of Marnus Labuschagne's 103-run knock. (AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test Live Scorecard)

Here are LIVE Updates of The Ashes 2021-22 2nd Test Day 5, Australia vs England