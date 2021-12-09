Australia vs England, Ashes 1st Test Day 2 Live:After Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc ran through the England batting line-up, bowling them out for a paltry 147 in just 50.1 overs on Day 1, all eyes will be on the likes of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith on Day 2 in Brisbane. Can the Australian batters drive the advantage home and bat England out off the first Test match? Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, and Ben Stokes will sure have other ideas. They would hope the Gabba pitch comes to their aid exactly like it did when Australia were bowling. England need to strike early on the second day and not allow Australia to get off to a start. After the final session of Day 1 was washed out due to rain, both teams would hope for clear weather to get things started. (FULL SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(wk), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Follow Aus vs Eng 1st Test Day 2 live here